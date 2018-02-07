East Washington officials providing options for schools left behind by secession within West Clark

East Washington officials were in Borden on Wednesday night to answer the community's questions about their schools and programs.

BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The future of West Clark Community Schools is still up in the air.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum last year, the West Clark school board unanimously approved a motion for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

That would just leave Henryville and Borden.

"There are very few school corporations, if any, that have actually tried to dissolve the corporation," said Dr. John Reed, the Interim Superintendent of West Clark Community Schools.

So Borden residents want to explore their options, which could include the possibility of joining the neighboring East Washington School District.

"They're so much alike," said Dennis Stockdale, Superintendent of East Washington Schools. "It's almost like talking to our community, talking to their's. I think it's why it's worth looking into."

That's why East Washington officials were in Borden on Wednesday night to answer the community's questions about their schools and programs.

"It's not something we have to do," Stockdale said. "But we are right here, four miles away. We are good neighbors, and if it's something we can do to help them, and it helps us, then we should look into it."

In order to move forward, the West Clark and East Washington boards would both have to approve it.

"My hope would be, whatever happens, it's for the benefit of the children," Reed said.

The state has to approve the district's plan before any of this can go through. Boundary lines and potential tax impacts will be discussed at Thursday night's board meeting.

