Children from Kosair Charities Kids Club wrap presents for child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Children from Kosair Charities Kids Club wrap presents for children in need

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children from Kosair Charities Kids Club spent Wednesday afternoon wrapping gifts to be delivered to children in need.

The mission of the Kids Club is to inspire children to be compassionate and find ways to make a difference. Children who participated in Wednesday's wrapping party said they're more than happy to help others.

"It's my favorite, because we get to help people by wrapping gifts for them," said Matthew Ward, a member of the Kosair Charities Kids Club. "It kind of gives us an early start for Christmas, so that's pretty cool."

Kosair Charities has been helping children in need since 1923.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
