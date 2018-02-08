WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at The Melting Pot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a Be Our Guest deal for a unique dining experience at The Melting Pot.
The fondue restaurant lets you try dipping all kinds of food into everything from cheese to chocolate.
WDRB is offering a half-price deal this week to the restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway. $50 gift certificates to the Melting Pot go on sale Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 9 a.m. for just $25.
Click here for your chance to buy a gift certificate.
The Melting Pot:
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy
Louisville, Kentucky 40220
(502)491-4762
