WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at The Melting Pot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a Be Our Guest deal for a unique dining experience at The Melting Pot.

The fondue restaurant lets you try dipping all kinds of food into everything from cheese to chocolate.

WDRB is offering a half-price deal this week to the restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway. $50 gift certificates to the Melting Pot go on sale Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 9 a.m. for just $25.

The Melting Pot:

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy
Louisville, Kentucky 40220

(502)491-4762

