Prosecutor drops forgery charges against former chief deputy of Bullitt County Sheriff's Office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The forgery charges against the former chief deputy of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office have been dropped.

John Cottrell was accused of possessing Sheriff's Office identification badges with his girlfriend's name on them.

On Thursday morning, a Commonwealth's Attorney filed a motion to dismiss those charges, saying she'd like to fully evaluate the case before pursuing a conviction.

Cottrell's attorney says the judge signed off and the case was dismissed.

Cottrell still faces an April trial for his indictment for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

He also filed a whistleblower lawsuit against former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell.

A copy of the motion to dismiss the charges is included below:

