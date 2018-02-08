USA Gymnastics creates fund to assist sex abuse victims of Larry Nassar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- USA Gymnastics has established a fund that it says is designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The organization's president, Kerry Perry, says the agency wants to provide the financial support for girls and young women to access counseling and mental health services.

The Athlete Assistance Fund was announced Wednesday. It's in cooperation with the National Gymnastics Foundation.

Investigators said Nassar molested numerous girls and women while claiming to be treating them for injuries. Many of the victims were gymnasts.

He's serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography. He's also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in state prison in Michigan for sexual abuse and assaults.

A five-person committee of the National Gymnastics Foundation will oversee the fund. An independent third party will administer it.

RELATED:

US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

Accuser says Larry Nassar is a 'vile, disgusting creature'

Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in sex abuse scandal

VIDEO | Father of 3 daughters abused by Larry Nassar tries to attack him in court

Louisville woman testified against Larry Nassar before he was sentenced Wednesday

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.