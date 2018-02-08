Harley-Davidson recalling nearly 175K bikes because brakes could fail

Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 models from 2008 through 2011

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 bikes because the brakes could fail.

The recall covers 30 models from 2008 through 2011.

Harley says deposits can form on brake parts if the fluid isn't changed every two years. That can cause a valve in the antilock brake control unit to stick.

There have been 43 complaints including three reports of crashes and two injuries.

Dealers will flush and replace brake fluid starting Monday.

