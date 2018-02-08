Maine woman claims she received dead lizard with her salad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Maine woman claims she received dead lizard with her salad

Posted: Updated:
A Maine woman got a little lizard with her salad. A Maine woman got a little lizard with her salad.
Michelle Carr says she found a dead lizard in her bag of romaine lettuce, and she took a picture of it. She says she made the discovery when she bit into her salad. Michelle Carr says she found a dead lizard in her bag of romaine lettuce, and she took a picture of it. She says she made the discovery when she bit into her salad.
The lizard was missing its tail and Carr is worried she ate it. Carr is breast feeding her baby son and doesn't know how it could affect her health. The lizard was missing its tail and Carr is worried she ate it. Carr is breast feeding her baby son and doesn't know how it could affect her health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Maine woman got a little lizard with her salad.

Michelle Carr says she found a dead lizard in her bag of romaine lettuce, and she took a picture of it. She says she made the discovery when she bit into her salad.

The lizard was missing its tail and Carr is worried she ate it. Carr is breast feeding her baby son and doesn't know how it could affect her health.

She bought the lettuce at a store called Shaws. It's working with the supplier to figure out what happened.

"You really need to be careful no matter where you're buying your produce from, whether you are buying it at a local, trusted, mass-distributed, commercially produced grocery store, or a farmers market that you're locally supporting, you need to be careful," said Carr.

The FDA is investigating to see if a warning needs to be issued.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.