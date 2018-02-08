Former high school principal sentenced in 2 child porn cases

Stephen Kyle Goodlett, a former principal at LaRue County High School in Kentucky, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on Feb. 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A federal judge has ordered prison time for the former high school principal who admitted stealing nude photos from students’ phones and sharing them online.

Stephen Kyle Goodlett, 37, a former principal at LaRue County High School in Hodgenville, Ky., pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in August 2017.

A judge accepted the plea deal recommendation on Thursday and sentenced Goodlett to nine years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervision after his release.

That's less than the maximum he could have served because prosecutors acknowledged his cooperation with the federal government by identifying unknown victims and helping police identify the people he traded pornographic images with online.

Before his sentencing, Goodlett was remorseful, telling the judge he spent the majority of his adult life as an educator, trying to help people. He accepted blame, saying what he did was "flat out wrong" and that he believes he deserves to go to prison.

"He's relieved that it's finally resolved as am I," said Goodlett's attorney, Chris Spedding. "We went through a -- it was a fairly lengthy process -- until we finally got him and got the court to the point where he was finally sentenced."

After the sentencing hearing Thursday, Goodlett's attorney said a related state criminal case against Goodlett is "in limbo." Goodlett remains charged with 63 counts in Hardin Circuit Court, online court records show.

Kentucky State Police arrested Goodlett in October 2016.

An arrest report said a search of Goodlett's Elizabethtown, Ky., home found evidence that he had sent and possessed images of child pornography. State prosecutors first charged Goodlett with three counts of distributing child pornography and 60 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville later filed its charges of transporting and possessing child pornography. The federal complaint said Goodlett admitted "an addiction to pornography and that he transferred images from phones confiscated from students to his personal thumb drive without their consent or knowledge." Goodlett also admitted sharing those images online, the complaint said.

Authorities made at least one public plea for LaRue County High School students to come forward to investigators, asking if Goodlett had confiscated their phones at the school from 2012 through 2016.

LaRue County’s school board fired Goodlett shortly after his arrest.

As for the state's charges against Goodlett in Hardin County, Spedding tells us that case is "in limbo right now." It's unclear when it will be resolved.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.