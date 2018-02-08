UPDATE: Driver who left 9-year-old Greater Clark County Schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Driver who left 9-year-old Greater Clark County Schools student alone on bus identified

Posted: Updated:
A driver for Greater Clark Schools was suspended after leaving a sleeping fourth grader on a bus. A driver for Greater Clark Schools was suspended after leaving a sleeping fourth grader on a bus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County Schools district has fired the bus driver who left a 9-year-old girl alone on a bus for hours, but that doesn't mean he won't be driving your children in the near future.

The fourth grader, who was supposed to have been dropped off at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School in Charlestown, was left behind for hours sleeping on a bus on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25. Authorities say the driver didn't check every seat after the kids got off the bus, as required, and his wife found the child around 12:30 p.m. and started making calls to let everyone know she was safe.

Initially, the school district hadn't released the bus driver's name, but on Thursday morning, WDRB News obtained his contract, which identifies him as T.J. Hobson, a driver for Greater Clark County Schools for about eight years.

He worked for the district on a freelance basis, meaning he owned his own bus and had a contract with the district for certain routes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, that contract was canceled.

School leaders suspended Hobson on Jan. 24.

The student is fine, but Greater Clark Schools Superintendent Andy Melin did not hide his disapproval for the mistake.

"It's extremely surprising, frustrating, disappointing that this even happened," he said. "I have children in this school system, and I want to make sure every single one of our children, no matter the circumstance, they're safe."

Since Hobson owns his own bus, he could still drive children in another district.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.