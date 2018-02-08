UPDATE: Driver who left 9-year-old Greater Clark County Schools student alone on bus identified

A new sidewalk could be coming to a busy part of Cannons Lane, but not everyone is happy about it.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in last month in the Portland neighborhood.

A big sign outside the Hardin County Jail clearly tells people what's allowed in and what's not. But somehow, drugs made it past the locked doors, security and staff Monday morning.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his Kentucky native girlfriend said yes to proposal.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County Schools district has fired the bus driver who left a 9-year-old girl alone on a bus for hours, but that doesn't mean he won't be driving your children in the near future.

The fourth grader, who was supposed to have been dropped off at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School in Charlestown, was left behind for hours sleeping on a bus on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25. Authorities say the driver didn't check every seat after the kids got off the bus, as required, and his wife found the child around 12:30 p.m. and started making calls to let everyone know she was safe.

Initially, the school district hadn't released the bus driver's name, but on Thursday morning, WDRB News obtained his contract, which identifies him as T.J. Hobson, a driver for Greater Clark County Schools for about eight years.

He worked for the district on a freelance basis, meaning he owned his own bus and had a contract with the district for certain routes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, that contract was canceled.

School leaders suspended Hobson on Jan. 24.

The student is fine, but Greater Clark Schools Superintendent Andy Melin did not hide his disapproval for the mistake.

"It's extremely surprising, frustrating, disappointing that this even happened," he said. "I have children in this school system, and I want to make sure every single one of our children, no matter the circumstance, they're safe."

Since Hobson owns his own bus, he could still drive children in another district.

