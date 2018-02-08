President Trump speaks at 66th National Prayer Breakfast; says rights 'come from our creator'

A new sidewalk could be coming to a busy part of Cannons Lane, but not everyone is happy about it.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in last month in the Portland neighborhood.

Victim identified in fatal shooting last month in the Portland neighborhood

A big sign outside the Hardin County Jail clearly tells people what's allowed in and what's not. But somehow, drugs made it past the locked doors, security and staff Monday morning.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his Kentucky native girlfriend said yes to proposal.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump told a prayer breakfast Thursday that faith is "central to American life and liberty."

In remarks to the annual gathering of lawmakers, religious leaders and dignitaries, Trump noted that America's founders invoked "our creator" in the Declaration of Independence, U.S. currency declares "In God We Trust" and "we place our hands on our hearts as we recite the Pledge of Allegiance and proclaim we are one nation under God."

Trump said the rights that all Americans enjoy "are not given to us by man" but that "our rights come from our creator."

"No matter what, no earthly force can take those rights away," he said at the 66th National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton hotel.

The president also spoke about seeing the "power of God's love" in Americans, particularly during the response to recent hurricanes and mass shootings.

"We can all be heroes to everybody," said Trump, who spoke in a subdued tone for about 15 minutes.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was gravely wounded last summer when a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress, was among those seated on the dais with Trump and was scheduled to deliver a keynote address, along with Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Jeannette Kagame, the first lady of Rwanda, delivered the opening prayer.

Trump enjoys strong support from evangelical Christians, who helped power him to the White House.

Christians have cheered Trump during his first year in office as he appointed conservative judges, sought to weaken rules governing political activity by certain religious groups that receive tax exemptions and declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

