Tickets for this year Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs available June 7

The 35th Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 2018 at Churchill Downs. The event was last held in Louisville in 2011.

LOUISVILLE (WDRB) – Tickets for this year's Breeders' Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs will be available beginning June 7 to this year's World Championships at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3

Tickets go on sale noon, but demand is expected to be high. That's why racing fans are being encouraged to sign up early for special pre-sale access.

Fans who signing up early will have an opportunity to buy tickets before they're available to the general public, as well as receive more detailed ticketing information, including pricing and seating availability, as it is released.

[CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALE ACCESS]

The Breeders' Cup was last held at Churchill Downs in 2011.

Del Mar Racetrack near San Diego, California hosted the 2017 Breeders' Cup, and Santa Anita Park in Acadia, California hosted the 2016 event.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.