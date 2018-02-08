Duo arrested after Shepherdsville Police find meth, guns, cash, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Duo arrested after Shepherdsville Police find meth, guns, cash, ammo

Jeremy Dunton (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department) Jeremy Dunton (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)
Analisa Dunton (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department) Analisa Dunton (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested in Shepherdsville after police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and several firearms.

According to a news release from the Shepherdsville Police Department, it started on Wednesday, when police stopped a vehicle that was being driven with a headlight out on KY-44, near Melwood Drive.

Police say when they approached the vehicle, they saw a digital scale in the front seat that, "appeared to be covered in methamphetamine." Inside the vehicle, police say they found over half-pound of methamphetamine, several thousand of dollars in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia. 

The vehicle search led to police executing a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Circle Drive, near the intersection of Melwood Drive and East 4th Street, in Shepherdsville. Police say they found another bag of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, cash, ammunition and several firearms -- one of which had been reported stolen.

Thirteen vehicles were also found on the property.

Police executed another search warrant at a business in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Road, just east of the interchange with Kentucky Turnpike, in Shepherdsville. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were seized in that raid. 

Two people were arrested: 36-year-old Jeremy Dunton is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving with one headlight and resisting arrest.

Analisa Dunton, age 31, is preliminary charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

