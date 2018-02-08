Liquidation sale in progress at St. Matthews Toys R Us

Liquidation sales at the Toys R Us stores slated to close have begun.

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little more than four months after Toys R Us announced it was closing 180 stores, liquidation sales are underway.

The Toys R Us locations in St. Matthews and the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville are among the stores that will be closing.

A store associate at the St. Matthews store confirmed that the merchandise markdowns have begun. We're told by an associate at the location in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass that there are no plans to hold a liquidation sales because it is part of an outlet.

