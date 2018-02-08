Free CPR training being offered this weekend at Mall St. Matthew - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free CPR training being offered this weekend at Mall St. Matthews

Paramedics from St. Matthews Fire and Rescue will be teaching hands only CPR at Mall St. Matthews on Feb. 10-11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you can spare 20 minutes, St. Matthews Fire and Rescue can teach you how to save a life. 

This weekend, paramedics from St. Matthews Fire and Rescue will be teaching hands only CPR at Mall St. Matthews. 

The free clinics are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (Feb.10-11) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

"Those first few minutes when somebody goes down are absolutely the most critical," said Abby Bailey, a paramedic with St. Matthews Fire and Rescue. "If you can get CPR started and get that blood flowing in those first few minutes, survival rates skyrocket."

Among other things, the clinics will teach people proper hand placement when and if someone suffers a cardiac arrest. 

"While you're doing this, you're going to be telling somebody else to call 911, get some help started and start pushing hard and push fast," Bailey said. 

