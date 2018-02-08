7 people indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7 people indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

In a news release Thursday, the seven suspects were named as part of a "criminal syndicate," charged with engaging in organized crime, first-degree complicity to trafficking in controlled substances (heroin), second-degree complicity to trafficking in controlled substances (drug unknown), first-degree complicity to promoting contraband, complicity to trafficking in synthetic drugs and complicity to trafficking in marijuana.

The seven people arrested are Charles Brown III, Deserea Fuget, Jasmine Humphrey, Cedric Wells, Antonio Williamson, Antonio Young and Scott Young. It's unknown if they were employees of the jail at the time of their arrests.

Fuget was also charged in May 2017. A food service contractor for the jail at the time, she was accused of smuggling heroin, marijuana, spice and pills, all packaged for sale, inside the jail, according to a police citation. Metro Corrections Spokesman Steve Durham said Fuget is the only suspect arrested who was employed at the jail. All others were either inmates or civilians.

"It is a fortunate day because these indictments confirm that there is a cooperative relationship among local criminal justice partners," Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said in the news release. "After months and months of diligent investigative work and intelligence gathering Metro Police PIU was able to secure these indictments. Over the past few months you have read and heard stories about drugs in jails. Today’s story is a sad tale of how drug suppliers manipulate drug users and take advantage of them."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.