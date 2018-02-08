Prosecutors seek to dismiss charges against men once convicted i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prosecutors seek to dismiss charges against men once convicted in Meade County 'satanic ritual murder'

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin spent more than two decades in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford in Meade County, but in 2016, a judge overturned the convictions. Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin spent more than two decades in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford in Meade County, but in 2016, a judge overturned the convictions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors have asked to dismiss charges against two men once convicted of what was called a "satanic ritual murder."

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin spent more than two decades in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford in Meade County, but in 2016, a judge overturned the convictions because of new DNA evidence and allegations that an investigating officer lied. 

A grand jury re-indicted the men, but now prosecutors say a jury could no longer convict them without a reasonable doubt.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.