Prosecutors seek to dismiss charges against men once convicted in Meade County 'satanic ritual murder'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors have asked to dismiss charges against two men once convicted of what was called a "satanic ritual murder."

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin spent more than two decades in prison for the 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford in Meade County, but in 2016, a judge overturned the convictions because of new DNA evidence and allegations that an investigating officer lied.

A grand jury re-indicted the men, but now prosecutors say a jury could no longer convict them without a reasonable doubt.

