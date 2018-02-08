Pregnant workers rights bill clears Senate panel

The Greater Clark County Schools district has fired the bus driver who left a 9-year-old alone on a bus for hours, but that doesn't mean he won't be driving your children in the near future.

The Greater Clark County Schools district has fired the bus driver who left a 9-year-old alone on a bus for hours, but that doesn't mean he won't be driving your children in the near future.

A driver for Greater Clark Schools was suspended after leaving a sleeping fourth grader on a bus.

A driver for Greater Clark Schools was suspended after leaving a sleeping fourth grader on a bus.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his Kentucky native girlfriend said yes to proposal.

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his Kentucky native girlfriend said yes to proposal.

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that supporters believe will make the workplace a better place for mothers-to-be.

SB 38 would prohibit discrimination against pregnant workers, requiring employers to make a "reasonable accommodation."

Lyndi Trichsler, a Florence, Kentucky police officer, testified in support of the bill. She had been on the Florence Police Department for two years in 2014 when she got pregnant, and the problems began.

“Between my vest and my belt, it was about 30 pounds. My vest didn't cover half of my belly when I was still working on the road at that time,” Trichsler said.

Trichsler asked the department for desk duty, but the city of Florence denied the request. Trichsler said city officials told her requests for light duty applied only to employees who had suffered on-the-job injuries.

She filed a discrimination suit, and eventually won. The city of Florence paid a settlement.

“I knew that it was very important. I knew that, maybe, if I didn't do it, no one else would,” she said.

Now Trichsler is fighting to help other women, telling lawmakers her story.

“If there had been a clear law in the books, then my co-workers and I would not have to be afraid of getting pregnant and having families,” she said.

SB 38 is sponsored by Republican Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington.

“No woman in KY should have to choose between the health of her pregnancy, and her job,” she told her colleagues.

Even as some lawmakers voiced support for the bill, they raised concerns about how some employers could comply.

“Someone may work in a lumber yard or something, and perhaps there is no light duty available. There just simply isn't,” said Sen. Joe Bowen (R-Owensboro.)

Elizabeth Gedmark, of the advocacy group “A Better Balance”said the law does allow for situations when accommodation would present an “undue hardship.”

“First of all, they might be interested in developing that program for somebody like a pregnant worker or those that have disabilities. But to the extent that it would be an undue hardship, they would be exempt,” she said.

The bill was approved unanimously, and moves on to the full Senate.

“I think it's great for the future of working women in Kentucky. What I went through is pretty terrible, and I don't want anyone else to have to go through that at all,” said Trichsler.

The current version of the the bill applies to employers with 8 workers or more. But before a final vote in the Senate, there may be a move to change that threshold to 15 employees, and exclude even more small businesses.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.