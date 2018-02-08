Bardstown police seize drugs, guns and cash from 2 homes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown police seize drugs, guns and cash from 2 homes

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two people after finding drugs, guns and cash in two Bardstown, Kentucky, homes.

Police say they found approximately eight ounces of cocaine, nine ounces of marijuana, along with anabolic steroids, thee handguns and one shotgun while executing search warrants on Feb. 7. 

Officers also seized more than $7,000 in cash from the two homes on Fern Lea Circle, near Bloomfield Road and Stephen Foster Avenue.

Robert Maddox Jr. and Kenny Kincaid, both 37, were arrested.

Both face several charges, including drug trafficking.  

