26 days into legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers still have

26 days into legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers still have no pension bill

The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo) The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six days into the legislative session, there is still no pension bill, and no word on when there might be one. 

Senate President Robert Stivers says lawmakers are still waiting for two pieces of information before they decide which version of a pension reform bill to go with. He admits it's been a long process trying to craft a bill that can get support in both the Kentucky Senate and the Kentucky House.

"You go too far one way, you may lose some votes," said Senator Robert Stivers, Senate President. "You go too far the other way, you may lose some votes. So you have to get a delicate balance between those various camps within both chambers."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released a plan to fix the state's ailing pension system last October. It called for shifting new workers to 401-K style plans, and reducing some benefits.

The plan was blasted by state workers and retirees, especially teachers.

Kentucky's pension system is facing a deficit of more than $30 billion.

