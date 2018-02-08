Thief caught on camera trailing Amazon delivery driver and stealing package in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday morning started like many do in Lake Forest. The Amazon delivery guy dropped off packages.

He was expected, but the thieves right behind him were not.

Security video shows a man running up to the door of one of the homes minutes after the drop off. The woman inside, who wants to remain anonymous, heard him try to turn the door knob.

"I panicked and thought that he was trying to break in, and then I realized that I had a package out there," she said. "He stole the package, and I ran after him."

He was in and out fast, jumping into a waiting getaway car with two others inside.

"I ran and was able to get the first half of the license plate," the victim said.

She gave it to police who have a couple of working theories on what happened, one being that the delivery driver could actually be in on the theft.

"We could see on the footage that the delivery driver was on his phone before he drove away," she said. "So they think that maybe he was texting his friends to come get it. If that's not the case, they probably saw him and were following him."

This isn't the first time Lake Forest has been hit, and the people who live there worry it won't be the last. So they're banding together, sharing pictures, video and descriptions.

"I would want them to know their time is up," the victim said.

If you have any information about the people in the video you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

