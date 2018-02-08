Thief caught on camera trailing Amazon delivery driver and steal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thief caught on camera trailing Amazon delivery driver and stealing package in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday morning started like many do in Lake Forest. The Amazon delivery guy dropped off packages. 

He was expected, but the thieves right behind him were not. 

Security video shows a man running up to the door of one of the homes minutes after the drop off. The woman inside, who wants to remain anonymous, heard him try to turn the door knob.

"I panicked and thought that he was trying to break in, and then I realized that I had a package out there," she said. "He stole the package, and I ran after him."

He was in and out fast, jumping into a waiting getaway car with two others inside.  

"I ran and was able to get the first half of the license plate," the victim said.

She gave it to police who have a couple of working theories on what happened, one being that the delivery driver could actually be in on the theft.

"We could see on the footage that the delivery driver was on his phone before he drove away," she said. "So they think that maybe he was texting his friends to come get it. If that's not the case, they probably saw him and were following him."

This isn't the first time Lake Forest has been hit, and the people who live there worry it won't be the last. So they're banding together, sharing pictures, video and descriptions.

"I would want them to know their time is up," the victim said.

If you have any information about the people in the video you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.