Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shoots suspect near Elizabethtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shoots suspect near Elizabethtown, KSP says

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Bacon Creek Road and KY 222 near the Western Kentucky Parkway. The victim was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital, but little other information is known.

We have a crew on the scene, and the story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.