Metro Council members announce ordinance that would protect Louisville's homeless population

The Greater Clark County Schools district has fired the bus driver who left a 9-year-old alone on a bus for hours, but that doesn't mean he won't be driving your children in the near future.

A driver for Greater Clark Schools was suspended after leaving a sleeping fourth grader on a bus.

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his Kentucky native girlfriend said yes to proposal.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Several Louisville Metro Council members announced an ordinance Thursday that would give the homeless community a 21-day notice before an encampment can be cleared.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In November, a homeless camp in the Portland neighborhood was bulldozed with little notice. But that could be a thing of the past under a new protection.

"It is sort of a heartbreaking story about what happened to the belongings of those homeless individuals that day," Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said.

The ordinance was enacted in order to protect those who are living outside with few other options.

"This 21-day period is really a cycle of providing a more safe and healthy environment for our homeless population," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

Amanda Mills, who acts as a homeless outreach worker, said the ordinance would allow her to go out and warn people that they need to find a new place if they can't get housing.

Metro Council members are expected to officially vote on the homeless protection ordinance during their meeting Thursday night.

