Metro Council members pass ordinance that would protect Louisville's homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In November, a homeless camp in the Portland neighborhood was bulldozed with little notice. But that could be a thing of the past under a new protection.

Several Louisville Metro Council members proposed an ordinance Thursday that would give the homeless community a 21-day notice before an encampment can be cleared.

"It is sort of a heartbreaking story about what happened to the belongings of those homeless individuals that day," Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said.

The ordinance was enacted in an effort to protect those who are living outside with few other options.

"This 21-day period is really a cycle of providing a more safe and healthy environment for our homeless population," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

Amanda Mills, who acts as a homeless outreach worker, said the ordinance would allow her to go out and warn people that they need to find a new place if they can't get housing.

Metro Council members approved on the ordinance at their meeting Thursday night with a 19-2 vote. Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement Thursday night after the vote:

"I want to thank Metro Council, particularly Councilman Hollander, for addressing what is a very complex issue in Louisville. I fully support the provisions of this ordinance. We will continue our partnership with the Coalition for the Homeless and the outstanding outreach groups that demonstrate our most compassionate work with our most vulnerable population of individuals living in camps. The work of the Homelessness Encampment Task Force has begun and will continue. This group will guide our implementation policy, and make recommendations for how we proceed in making Louisville a better place for all Louisvillians no matter their circumstance."