VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Louisville's 77-54 win over Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the heels of three straight losses, Louisville badly needed a care-free home win to regain some momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.

They got it Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center, easily dispatching Georgia Tech, 77-54.

The Cardinals played without leading scorer Deng Adel, who is nursing an ankle injury, but it didn't seem to hinder the offense. They moved the ball well and shot efficiently, assisting on 18 of their 27 made field goals. Freshman forward Jordan Nwora led U of L with 16 points and four rebounds. 

Louisville has just two days off before going on the road to play Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Watch interim head coach David Padgett's full postgame news conference in the video player above.

