Southern Indiana family suing 2 CPS workers for 'non-consensual' blood withdrawal of their 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Lelah and Jade Jerger claim the Indiana Department of Child Services workers ordered their daughter's blood be drawn to make sure Keppra, a medicine for seizures, was in her system. 

The Jergers claim the non-consensual blood draw of their nearly 2-year-old daughter represents a warrant-less search and seizure. Because of Keppra's side effects, the Jergers preferred to treat their daughter with CBD oil. 

The Jergers are being represented by the ACLU and are demanding a jury trial. 

