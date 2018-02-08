2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high scho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

Posted: Updated:
Kristen Mundt and Amanda Kent were presented with Citizens Lifesavers awards Thursday night. Kristen Mundt and Amanda Kent were presented with Citizens Lifesavers awards Thursday night.

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

During a game tonight between Madison and Lawrenceburg High Schools, Madison's police chief presented Kristen Mundt and Amanda Kent with Citizens Lifesavers awards. The two women were watching their sons play for Madison during a game against Jeffersonville in December with, suddenly, one of the Jeffersonville players collapsed.

"I think at the time, you're just in go mode. You just do what you have to do," Mundt said.

The two women, who are nurses, sprang into action and gave the player CPR until paramedics arrived.

"I remember the mom being there, and I almost lost my little girl when she was little, and I just kept thinking, 'Don't let this mother lose her child,'" Kent said.

Testing of the player late revealed that he had a heart condition that had gone undetected.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.