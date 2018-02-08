West Clark board members debate boundary lines for Silver Creek, which could alter people's taxes

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars are on the line, and the future of West Clark Community Schools is at stake.

At a meeting Thursday night, West Clark school board member Doug Coffman said they'll eventually come to a "fork in the road" where tough decisions will have to be made.

And those decisions will affect people's taxes. The board must decide where to draw school boundary lines for Silver Creek, which the board voted to secede from West Clark last year and wants to become its own school corporation.

Right now, part of Carr Township, which belongs to Borden schools, could go to Silver Creek. If that happens, and Silver Creek takes on a $30 million construction project, property tax rates for debt service in Silver Creek would go up an additional 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Without Carr, taxpayers would take on an extra 22 cents.

"There is a significant impact there," Reed said.

In November, 70 percent of voters struck down a referendum that called for a 24 cent tax increase. Carr Township's assessed valuation is $78 million, which matters because assessed valuation is what is used to build and maintain buildings, and it's a big factor in maintaining schools, board member Brian Hurst said.

This township could help build the new high school Silver Creek needs, but it could also come at a large cost for students in Borden.

The board still has to make a decision on boundary lines. Right now it's not clear how soon that could happen.

