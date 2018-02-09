Man dies after falling from moving semi truck on Poplar Level Road

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.More >>
Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.More >>
When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.More >>
When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.More >>
A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.More >>
A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.More >>
Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.More >>
Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.More >>
Police say it started with a traffic stop.More >>
Police say it started with a traffic stop.More >>
Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team buckled down on defense and the struggling Georgia Tech offense buckled, in a 77-54 Louisville win that ended a three-game losing streak.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team buckled down on defense and the struggling Georgia Tech offense buckled, in a 77-54 Louisville win that ended a three-game losing streak.More >>