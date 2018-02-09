Man dies after falling from moving semi truck on Poplar Level Ro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after falling from moving semi truck on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being run over by a semi in Louisville.

Police say it happened Feb. 7 around 6 a.m. on Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail. Police say the man climbed between the cab and the trailer of the semi while it was stopped at a red light.

When the truck started moving, the man fell off and was run over. He died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. 

Police say the semi driver apparently didn't know the man was on his truck.

No charges are expected.

