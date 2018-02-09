Fern Creek High School student arrested after allegedly bringing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fern Creek High School student arrested after allegedly bringing knife, sword onto school property

Posted: Updated:
Blake Linton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Blake Linton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Fern Creek Traditional High School student was arrested Thursday morning after he brought two weapons onto school property.

According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Blake Linton was brought to the principal's office at the school, located near the corner of Fern Creek Road and Ferndale Road, at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicions that he was high on marijuana.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Linton's car was searched in the parking lot. Inside, authorities allegedly found a hunting knife with a 6-inch blade, and a custom sword with a 20-inch blade.

The knife was in the vehicle's glove compartment and the sword was sheathed in a scabbard, in a tote in the back hatch, according to the arrest report.

Authorities say Linton told them he had no intention of harming anyone with the knife or the sword. He said they were personal effects he was taking to a friend's house.

Nevertheless, Linton was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

