UPDATE: Louisville man accused of sending child porn videos to Canada released on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested after he allegedly used an online messaging app to send child pornography videos to Canada was given home incarceration Friday morning.

Christopher Howze, 30, was arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed at his apartment on Golden Turtle Circle, near the intersection of Goldsmith Lane and Peabody Lane, at around 1:15 p.m.

Inside, they found hundreds of online images and videos portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to an arrest report. Howze allegedly admitted to sending, receiving, saving and viewing the material.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office seized several mobile devices from the home and they will be examined to identify more evidence.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit, a division of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also took part in the investigation.

"Danger is lurking on the internet, and nearly every online platform or app can be abused by sexual predators who are looking to exploit children," said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, in a statement. "My office is committed to working with law enforcement partners, like in this case Homeland Security Investigations, to do everything we can to protect children and keep the internet safe."

Howze was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections Thursday afternoon, charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

On Friday morning, Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty released him on home incarceration. He is barred from having access to children, computers or the Internet.

Howze is expected to be back in court at the end of the month.

