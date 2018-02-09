Louisville man arrested after police find him with stolen Amazon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after police find him with stolen Amazon package

Victor Bell (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Victor Bell (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday after police say they found him with a stolen package from Amazon. 

According to the arrest report, it happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 8. That's when an LMPD officer spotted 54-year-old Victor Bell walking on E. Kentucky Street with an unopened Amazon package. 

When the officer circled the block, he saw Bell toss the box, which had by then been opened, in the back of a parked truck before turning around and heading in the opposite direction. When the officer stopped Bell and asked him about the box, he told him where to find it. 

Police retrieved the box and its contents from the truck bed. As Bell was being arrested, police say he repeatedly gave them the wrong first name and social security number. 

The contents of the package had a value of $10. 

Bell was arrested and is now facing several charges including theft, tampering with physical evidence and giving police false identifying information. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

