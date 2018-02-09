Louisville man arrested after police find him with stolen Amazon package

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday after police say they found him with a stolen package from Amazon.

According to the arrest report, it happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 8. That's when an LMPD officer spotted 54-year-old Victor Bell walking on E. Kentucky Street with an unopened Amazon package.

When the officer circled the block, he saw Bell toss the box, which had by then been opened, in the back of a parked truck before turning around and heading in the opposite direction. When the officer stopped Bell and asked him about the box, he told him where to find it.

Police retrieved the box and its contents from the truck bed. As Bell was being arrested, police say he repeatedly gave them the wrong first name and social security number.

The contents of the package had a value of $10.

Bell was arrested and is now facing several charges including theft, tampering with physical evidence and giving police false identifying information.

