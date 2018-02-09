Indiana State Police arrest Kentucky man after finding marijuana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police arrest Kentucky man after finding marijuana during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Police found marijuana, money and more during a traffic stop on State Road 66 in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2018. Police found marijuana, money and more during a traffic stop on State Road 66 in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday night after finding drugs and cash inside his car.

Robert Newton was pulled over for speeding and a defective headlight on State Road 66 around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 near the line between Warrick County and Spencer County.

As the trooper was speaking with Newton, 23, who is from Philpot, Kentucky, he noticed "a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle."

Police say Newton also appeared to be impaired. 

Newton was given a field sobriety test and his car was searched. That's when police found a "large plastic bag containing marijuana, over $1,500 in cash and other items commonly associated with the use and sales of illegal drugs."

Police also found more than $1,500 in cash. 

Newton was taken to the Spencer County Jail after troopers conducted a chemical test. The results of the test won't be available until the Indiana Department of Toxicology completes its analysis.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.