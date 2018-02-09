Indiana State Police arrest Kentucky man after finding marijuana during traffic stop

Police found marijuana, money and more during a traffic stop on State Road 66 in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday night after finding drugs and cash inside his car.

Robert Newton was pulled over for speeding and a defective headlight on State Road 66 around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 near the line between Warrick County and Spencer County.

As the trooper was speaking with Newton, 23, who is from Philpot, Kentucky, he noticed "a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle."

Police say Newton also appeared to be impaired.

Newton was given a field sobriety test and his car was searched. That's when police found a "large plastic bag containing marijuana, over $1,500 in cash and other items commonly associated with the use and sales of illegal drugs."

Newton was taken to the Spencer County Jail after troopers conducted a chemical test. The results of the test won't be available until the Indiana Department of Toxicology completes its analysis.

