Louisville man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Louisville Manor Motel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in a Shively motel.

According to an arrest report, Shively Police were sent to the Louisville Manor Motel at 4600 Dixie Highway, near San Jose Avenue, just before 4 p.m. Thursday after they received a 911 call from that location.

Police say when they arrived, they saw a woman running from Room 12 of the motel. According to the arrest report, the woman told police she had been sexually assaulted. EMS arrived and she was taken to University Hospital.

At the hospital, police say she was interviewed by a detective with the help of an interpreter.

According to the arrest report, the woman said 31-year-old Antolin Bustos had groped and fondled her sexually, and forced her to engage in a sex act with him at the motel. Police say the woman told them he had a knife and would not allow her to leave the motel room.

Bustos was arrested at the motel a few hours later. He was charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.