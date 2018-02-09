Police investigating after man seen exposing himself at Sellersburg park

Sellersburg Police say patrols are being stepped up after a woman reported she saw a man exposing himself and touching himself at an area park.

Police say this is an image of the suspect's vehicle, provided by the woman who witnessed the alleged acts.

According to Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan, the incident took place on Thursday. Whelan says police received a call from a woman who said she was at Sellersburg Community Park, when she saw a man inside his car, parked about four spaces away, exposing himself and touching himself.

Police say when the woman approached the car to confront him, he drove away. By the time officers arrived, the car was gone.

Whelan says the man has been identified, and police are still investigating to determine what happened. He says police are stepping up patrols at and around the park, since more people will likely be outside Friday due to the warmer weather.

Images of the vehicle, provided by police, are included with this story.

Whelan adds that anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him, but should instead call police and try to get a license plate number to assist investigators.

