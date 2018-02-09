Deputy involved in Hardin County shooting made headlines for jail fight last year

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has learned the identity of a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office accused of shooting a suspect at a traffic stop Thursday night -- and it's not the first time he's been in the news.

A law enforcement source confirmed Deputy Clennon Smith as the officer involved.

It's not the first time Smith's name has made headlines. Last year, a video surfaced of a Feb. 2017 incident in which Smith choked a jailer in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The shooting happened Feb. 8 in a very rural area near the intersection of Bacon Creek Road and KY-222.

Kentucky State Police have not named Smith, but say a deputy tried to pull over a reckless driver at that location on the evening of Feb. 8. Police say the suspect then made a U-turn, but that's where the story gets murky.

State troopers have not released details about what happened next, other than saying a deputy fired his gun, the suspect was shot and then flown to University Hospital in Louisville in serious condition.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The deputy wasn't hurt and neither was a state trooper who was on the scene who did not fire his gun.

"We're all tight," said Trooper Jeff Gregory of the Kentucky State Police. "Whether you wear brown, blue, or gray, we all work together and care about each other. We don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially us, so when you find out whenever there has been an officer-involved shooting, that all our guys and gals are OK, it's a relief."

Smith is on paid leave, which is customary pending the outcome of an investigation into a police-involved shooting.

Police are expected to hold another update Friday afternoon.

