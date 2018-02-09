Deputy involved in Hardin County shooting made headlines for jail fight last year

Authorities say the man has been identified, and police are still investigating to determine what happened.More >>
Authorities say the man has been identified, and police are still investigating to determine what happened.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday night after finding marijuana and cash inside his car.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday night after finding marijuana and cash inside his car.More >>
Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.More >>
Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Indiana, man Thursday afternoon after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car next to a gas pump at a gas station in Wolf Lake.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Indiana, man Thursday afternoon after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car next to a gas pump at a gas station in Wolf Lake.More >>
It's not the first time the deputy has been in the headlines.More >>
It's not the first time the deputy has been in the headlines.More >>
When his apartment was searched, officials allegedly found hundreds of child porn images and videos.More >>
When his apartment was searched, officials allegedly found hundreds of child porn images and videos.More >>
Police say the contents of the package had a $10 value.More >>
Police say the contents of the package had a $10 value.More >>
The victim said he held her at knifepoint and would not let her leave the motel room.More >>
The victim said he held her at knifepoint and would not let her leave the motel room.More >>