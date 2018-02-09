Lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville High School student accused of molesting 17 young children

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student accused of molesting 17 young children last year is being sued by one of the alleged victims.
The lawsuit filed, Feb. 7 in Clark County, seeks unspecified damages from 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. and the Greater Clark School Corporation. It alleges Begin sexually assaulted the girl in October at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville.
The lawsuit alleges that the Greater Clark County school district was negligent for failing to protect the girl while she was at school. District spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez says she couldn't comment on the case Friday because the district hasn't received a copy of the lawsuit.
Begin is now charged with more than 20 counts of molestation involving 17 children ranging in age from 3 to 7. He allegedly assaulted them while he was a student at Jeffersonville High School while working as a teacher's assistant at the elementary school, and at the YMCA where he worked in the early childhood development program.
Begin had been on house arrest until he was taken back into custody at a hearing in January. A judge set his bond at $100,000 although Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull had asked that it be set at $1 million.