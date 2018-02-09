Lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville High School student accused of molesting 17 young children

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student accused of molesting 17 young children last year is being sued by one of the alleged victims.

The lawsuit filed, Feb. 7 in Clark County, seeks unspecified damages from 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. and the Greater Clark School Corporation. It alleges Begin sexually assaulted the girl in October at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

The lawsuit alleges that the Greater Clark County school district was negligent for failing to protect the girl while she was at school. District spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez says she couldn't comment on the case Friday because the district hasn't received a copy of the lawsuit.

Begin is now charged with more than 20 counts of molestation involving 17 children ranging in age from 3 to 7. He allegedly assaulted them while he was a student at Jeffersonville High School while working as a teacher's assistant at the elementary school, and at the YMCA where he worked in the early childhood development program.

Begin had been on house arrest until he was taken back into custody at a hearing in January. A judge set his bond at $100,000 although Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull had asked that it be set at $1 million.

Begin is due back in court in March.

