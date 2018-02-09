Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Russell Miller (source: Floyd County Detention Center) Russell Miller (source: Floyd County Detention Center)
Michael Frazier (source: Floyd County Detention Center) Michael Frazier (source: Floyd County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Police Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

According to a news release, it happened Feb. 8 around 2:30 p.m. That's when a trooper from the state police post in Sellersburg stopped the white Mitsubishi driven by 32-year-old Russell Miller on Vincennes Street in New Albany for running a red light. 

Police say Miller didn't have a driver's license, and the car was falsely registered. Miller's passenger -- 43-year-old Michael Frazier from New Albany -- did not have a license or ID.  

After searching the vehicle, police found a shotgun, meth and $14,000 in cash. 

Miller was arrested and faces charges of possession of meth, possession of meth while carrying a weapon, neglect of a dependent, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony offender, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended. 

Frazier is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony offender and visiting a common nuisance. Both men were being held at the Floyd County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

