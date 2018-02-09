Missing Frankfort woman walks out of the woods in Garrard County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Missing Frankfort woman walks out of the woods in Garrard County

Posted: Updated:
Police say a Frankfort woman has reappeared in Garrard County after her boyfriend reported her missing Wednesday. Police say a Frankfort woman has reappeared in Garrard County after her boyfriend reported her missing Wednesday.
Police confirm Jessica Lynn Burk, 40, is alive. Police confirm Jessica Lynn Burk, 40, is alive.

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) -- Police say a Frankfort woman has reappeared in Garrard County after her boyfriend reported her missing Wednesday.

Police confirm Jessica Lynn Burk, 40, is alive. The search was centered around the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve near Palisades Point. Authorities had called it a recovery mission after an unsuccessful attempt to find the woman, but hours later she was located after she walked out of the woods on her own.

A WKYT crew spoke with her briefly after she walked out of the woods.

"I'm great. I got lost from my ... friend of my car, and, I don't know where I am exactly, but I'm on Earth, and I feel good," she said.

Police say her boyfriend told them Burk disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

The boyfriend waited a few hours before calling 911, according to police.

Burk told authorities she survived in the woods by living in "tree houses," which were likely deer stands. Police say that's how she stayed warm -- and she didn't eat anything while out in the woods.

Authorities say she does have a history of depression and she recently suffered a brain injury.

Crews were searching close to the Kentucky River, and used drones in an effort to find Burk. Fire departments from several counties assisted.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media All rights reserved.

