Missing Frankfort woman walks out of the woods in Garrard County

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

Police say a Frankfort woman has reappeared in Garrard County after her boyfriend reported her missing Wednesday.

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) -- Police say a Frankfort woman has reappeared in Garrard County after her boyfriend reported her missing Wednesday.

Police confirm Jessica Lynn Burk, 40, is alive. The search was centered around the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve near Palisades Point. Authorities had called it a recovery mission after an unsuccessful attempt to find the woman, but hours later she was located after she walked out of the woods on her own.

A WKYT crew spoke with her briefly after she walked out of the woods.

"I'm great. I got lost from my ... friend of my car, and, I don't know where I am exactly, but I'm on Earth, and I feel good," she said.

Police say her boyfriend told them Burk disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

The boyfriend waited a few hours before calling 911, according to police.

Burk told authorities she survived in the woods by living in "tree houses," which were likely deer stands. Police say that's how she stayed warm -- and she didn't eat anything while out in the woods.

Authorities say she does have a history of depression and she recently suffered a brain injury.

Crews were searching close to the Kentucky River, and used drones in an effort to find Burk. Fire departments from several counties assisted.

