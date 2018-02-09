Police arrest Lafayette, Indiana man after finding him passed out in driver's seat of running car

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.More >>
Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.More >>
Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.More >>
A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.More >>
Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.More >>
Police say it started with a traffic stop.More >>
Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
Authorities say the man has been identified, and police are still investigating to determine what happened.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky man Thursday night after finding marijuana and cash inside his car.More >>
Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.More >>
Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Indiana, man Thursday afternoon after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car next to a gas pump at a gas station in Wolf Lake.More >>
It's not the first time the deputy has been in the headlines.More >>
When his apartment was searched, officials allegedly found hundreds of child porn images and videos.More >>
Police say the contents of the package had a $10 value.More >>
The victim said he held her at knifepoint and would not let her leave the motel room.More >>
