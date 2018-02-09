Police arrest Lafayette, Indiana man after finding him passed out in driver's seat of running car

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Indiana, man Thursday afternoon after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car next to a gas pump at a gas station in Wolf Lake.

According to a news release, a state trooper responded to a report of a person passed out in a running vehicle at the Marathon gas station at US 33 and Tippecanoe Street in Wolf Lake.

When the trooper arrived, he saw the man was wearing a seat belt, unconscious, but breathing inside a locked 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix. Deputies from the Noble County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist, and all three men tried to get the driver, identified as Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg, to wake up.

After waking then passing back out several times, Curry-Grogg finally woke long enough to roll down his driver's window. As police were helping Curry-Grogg get out of the car, he became "combative with officers" but was quickly subdued and arrested.

Police say an investigation revealed that Curry-Grogg had been at the station for about 45 minutes before police arrived. Police found a substance believed to be methamphetamine while searching the car.

Curry-Grogg was taken Parkview Noble Hospital for a blood draw and medical evaluation before being taken to Noble County Jail on the following preliminary charges: resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance, and possession of meth in close proximity to an elementary school.

