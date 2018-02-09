Police arrest Lafayette, Indiana man after finding him passed ou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Lafayette, Indiana man after finding him passed out in driver's seat of running car

Posted: Updated:
Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg (source: Indiana State Police) Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg (source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Indiana, man Thursday afternoon after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car next to a gas pump at a gas station in Wolf Lake. 

According to a news release, a state trooper responded to a report of a person passed out in a running vehicle at the Marathon gas station at US 33 and Tippecanoe Street in Wolf Lake. 

When the trooper arrived, he saw the man was wearing a seat belt, unconscious, but breathing inside a locked 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix. Deputies from the Noble County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist, and all three men tried to get the driver, identified as Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg, to wake up. 

After waking then passing back out several times, Curry-Grogg finally woke long enough to roll down his driver's window. As police were helping Curry-Grogg get out of the car, he became "combative with officers" but was quickly subdued and arrested.

Police say an investigation revealed that Curry-Grogg had been at the station for about 45 minutes before police arrived. Police found a substance believed to be methamphetamine while searching the car. 

Curry-Grogg was taken Parkview Noble Hospital for a blood draw and medical evaluation before being taken to Noble County Jail on the following preliminary charges: resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance, and possession of meth in close proximity to an elementary school. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

