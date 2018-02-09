Actress Bette Midler facing criticism over tweet about Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Actress Bette Midler facing criticism over tweet about Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

Posted: Updated:
Bette Midler and Rand Paul (Midler's image courtesy Twitter.com) Bette Midler and Rand Paul (Midler's image courtesy Twitter.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Bette Midler is in hot water after she posted a tweet suggesting Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul should be attacked over his stance on the spending budget.

Midler wrote, "Where's Rand Paul's neighbor when we need him?"

She was referring to an incident in Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, attacked Paul while he was riding on his lawnmower at his home in Bowling Green in November.

One of Paul's aides, Sergio Gor, tweeted, "This is disgusting Bette Midler calling for violence. She should be ashamed."

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

