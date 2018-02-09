Actress Bette Midler facing criticism over tweet about Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Bette Midler is in hot water after she posted a tweet suggesting Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul should be attacked over his stance on the spending budget.

Midler wrote, "Where's Rand Paul's neighbor when we need him?"

Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 9, 2018

She was referring to an incident in Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, attacked Paul while he was riding on his lawnmower at his home in Bowling Green in November.

One of Paul's aides, Sergio Gor, tweeted, "This is disgusting Bette Midler calling for violence. She should be ashamed."

This is disgusting @BetteMidler calling for violence. She should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/9LwagDvq4F — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) February 9, 2018

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

