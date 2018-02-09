Study: Kentucky's untested rape kits led to more crimes, costing taxpayers and victims $4 million

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent statewide study by the Sexual Assault Response Team Advisory Committee indicates Kentucky taxpayers and rape victims were on the hook for $4.2 million while nearly 1,000 rape kits went untested.

The statewide Sexual Assault Response Team Advisory Committee released the report that spelled out the tangible cost to victims and taxpayers of crimes committed by offenders who remained free because sexual assault kits weren't tested.

The study includes losses suffered by victims -- like medical costs and lost earnings. It also includes money spent on police protection and prison sentences.

The study also found that 87 suspects identified when the kits were finally tested went on to commit more crimes after the alleged assaults, including two people who were later convicted of killing someone. The report states that the tangible cost of each of these crimes exceeds $1 million.

According to the study, about half the offenders who went on to commit crimes after the sexual assaults in which the kits went untested were not known suspects at the time. Some of these DNA profiles immediately would have been matched to named offenders, potentially aiding authorities in pursuing arrest and prosecution.

The report suggests the reason for the backlog is high turnover at the Forensic Laboratory caused by low salaries and says there's a need for increased funding because Kentucky's forensic analysts are the lowest paid in the country.

