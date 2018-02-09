Proposal would consolidate school districts in Kentucky to save money

Seven people have been indicted on numerous charges related to smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Call it addition by subtraction. A central Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would reduce the number of school districts in the state in an effort to save money.

Rep. Toby Herald (R-Beattyville) said HB 242 would result in "a big savings."

The bill would consolidate the 173 school districts in Kentucky down to 55, based on population.

Herald said the move would save money on administration. He claimed the budgets for central office payrolls have "gotten out of hand," and the money could be better used elsewhere.

"Increase pay for teachers: the money would go to the kids in the school, in the classroom," Herald told WDRB News.

The Anchorage Independent School District in eastern Jefferson Co. would cease to exist under HB 242, and merge with JCPS.

Anchorage is one of the smallest school districts in the state with 380 students in grades K-8. But it is also one of the higher performing, with proficiency scores well above the state average.

"The children really receive individualized attention. And the principal, and the teachers, and the community as a whole, really support the kids," said Laura Hammer, who has a second grader at Anchorage.

Hammer said she would be "disappointed" if Anchorage were forced to merge with a larger district.

Anchorage Superintendent Kelley Ransdell also opposes the bill.

"I'm strongly opposed to any legislation that would eliminate local decision making in all of our school districts," she said.

So far, Herald's idea is not getting much traction at the Capitol.

"I think at this point, we need to get other things in our house in order before we go down that road," said Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.

House Education Committee chairman Rep. John "Bam" Carney said he understands the motivation behind the bill, but added that he has heard a lot of opposition.

"Nobody wants to lose that identity. Oftentimes our schools kind of identify your community," said Carney.

But Herald is pushing back. He said no schools would be forced to close under his bill.

"The school stays where they're at -- the same names of the school, and so forth. All I'm doing is consolidating the central office," he said.

The bill has been assigned to Carney's Education Committee but, so far, it has not been scheduled for a hearing.

Here is how some other Louisville-area districts would be affected by HB 242:

Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, and Monroe Counties would consolidate

Larue and Nelson Counties would merge

All districts within Hardin Co. would merge, as would the districts inside Bullitt, Oldham, and Franklin Counties

Shelby and Spencer Co. schools would consolidate

Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Trimble and Owen Counties would merge

Marion, Mercer, and Washington Counties would consolidate

You can read all of HB 242 here.

