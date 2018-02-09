RAW VIDEO | Kentucky students perform national anthem at Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Kentucky students perform national anthem at Louisville's Hyatt Hotel

Posted: Updated:
More than 650 students started singing the national anthem Wednesday night at Louisville's Hyatt Hotel. More than 650 students started singing the national anthem Wednesday night at Louisville's Hyatt Hotel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Kentucky students joined together for an annual performance in song and patriotism.

More than 650 students started singing the national anthem Wednesday night at Louisville's Hyatt Hotel. It's an annual tradition ahead of the All-State Choir Ensembles.

The students are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Kentucky Center.

The video comes to us courtesy of Douglas Farrell, Choir Director, Lawrence County High School. 

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.