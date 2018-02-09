Changes at Louisville's animal shelter helping to prevent the spread of dog flu

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

LMAS has placed partitions on each dog's kennel to stop the spread of germs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are significantly fewer dog flu cases in Louisville, but dog owners should still take precaution, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Animal Services said.

“During the summer, the dog flu hit Louisville really, really hard,” said LMAS spokeswoman Teeya Barnes.

LMAS was on lockdown for a while last year because of an outbreak in dog flu cases. There are a few cases at the shelter right now, but LMAS credits the changes they made to help stop the virus from spreading for that improvement.

“When you walk through the kennels, you will see that we have partitions now to keep it from spreading from kennel to kennel,” Barnes said.

When a dog barks or coughs, the partitions prevent germs from spreading to the dog next door. The shelter also vaccinates every dog that comes in now.

The shelter spent thousands of dollars more than expected last year to handle the dog flu, it officials plan to budget more money for coming years to keep up the preventative measures.

“We know that we’re going to have to continue to keep it under control in our shelter,” Barnes said. “And we know we’re going to have to allot more money toward that. And we’re prepared to do that.”

Barnes said there are other changes they’ve made that will help protect anyone from taking any potential flu germs back to their pets at home.

“If you come through the shelter, and you walk through, we will ask you to spray down your shoes with Lysol before you leave so you don’t spread that to your dogs when you come home,” Barnes said.

Also, if you bring your dog to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with another animal, your dog must have the flu shot.

“You must have the flu shot, both shots, for your dog before you can bring them in,” Barnes said. “It’s very important that we protect the dogs that are coming in here. We don’t want to get them sick.”

LMAS said the colder weather helps slow the spread of the dog flu, but as the weather warms up, the shelter is prepared for more cases that might pop up.

