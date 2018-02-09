Downtown Elizabethtown continues boom with new businesses

Security video shows a thief running up to a Lake Forest home minutes after an Amazon drop off.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot someone near Elizabethtown on Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said.

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Missing Frankfort woman walks out of the woods in Garrard County

Police say he claimed to have a reason for having the weapons.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.

CRAWFORD | Louisville interim AD Tyra cuts his own salary, and four other items from his news conference

Two women who instantly became lifesavers during a high school basketball game got some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

2 women who leaped out of the stands to help collapsed high school basketball player honored by police

When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.

Romeo Langfore had scored 2,696 points for New Albany High School, but he's probably signed more autographs.

BOZICH | When will Romeo Langford sign? Any time you ask

Olive oil and spices, espresso and coffee drinks: it’s not a European market. It's downtown Elizabethtown.

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

“We were pretty much the first to come,” Erizer said, adding that that wasn't a comforting thought. “It was scary coming into a dying downtown."

She landed a deal on rent from a local entrepreneur who owned several buildings downtown and was looking for an innovative tenant to help turn things around in the Elizabethtown square.

In the short time Erizer spent tucked away in the corner of the square, she’s seen businesses boom and luxury apartments sell.

“There’s a new restaurant down here, the craft brewery, the Dreamery that's coming, two new boutiques ... Take your pick of things,” said Krista Levee with the Elizabethtown Heritage Council.

The County Clerk’s offices turned into Impellizzeri's Pizza. There's the Swanky Shoppe, Serendipity, Raiment and Boon, Bourbon Barrel Tavern and even the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame down the street.

“I can think of 16 or 17 businesses that are new in just one year,” Levee said.

And Erizer plans to open two more businesses.

“Now we have been operating for a total of four years and ready to begin our next journey and open an ice cream shop and brunchery on the other side of the square,” she said.

Erizer said the square is still gaining momentum, and she doesn't plan for it to slow down any time soon.

