Americans celebrate National Pizza Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is the day everyone has been waiting for: It's national pizza day!

Pizza is surely an all-American favorite, so here are some fun facts...

Americans eat about 23 pounds of pizza per person each year. Pepperoni is the most popular topping.

The first pizzeria opened in New York City in 1895, and now, about 17 percent of all restaurants in the U.S. are pizzerias.

