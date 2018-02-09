New report from Louisville Urban League says city's black population faces 'systemic' challenges

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for prom night for people with special needs.

The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for prom night for people with special needs.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

On Friday, The State of Black Louisville was released by the Louisville Urban League, a collection of essays from local stakeholders. It addresses how black people are doing when it comes to jobs, justice, education, health and housing.

More than a century and a half since the historic Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves, some say the wounds of slavery are still healing.

"There may be some people who feel like that African Americans have somehow overcome the challenges that we have suffered in this country," said Judge Sadiqa Reynolds, President of Louisville Urban League.

Reynolds said after months of preparing the report, she said a lot has changed, but a lot hasn't.

"There are many of us who have certainly been able to be successful, but there is still lots of significant challenges, and those are systemic challenges that still have to be addressed," Reynolds said. "So that's what I think this book is going to do."

The book is a compilation of reports by Louisvillians who have delved into some of the issues that plague black people in metro Louisville.

"You're talking about banks that have not been willing to loan, and that's not something new if you look at the judicial system and how people are being treated," Reynolds said.

Marc Murphy, a Louisville attorney and political cartoonist for the Courier Journal, has published drawings that have angered everyone from police to powerful lawmakers suggesting mistreatment of black people.

"Generally, the police and fraternal orders of police are not happy with what I have said or drawn," Murphy said. "To a certain extent, I am glad."

Murphy, who is part of the report, said the State of Black Louisville is an issue that everyone should care about.

"If you are a member of this community, it is a historical fact that you have had advantages because those advantages were taken from others," Murphy said.

Reynolds said the goal is address inequalities and pave the way for progress.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media.a All rights reserved.