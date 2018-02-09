As tax season ramps up, experts warn people to be wary of scammers

Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for prom night for people with special needs.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road

Man dies after being shot in the head in Fairdale

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tax time is creeping up, and the 2017 season came with nearly constant news of data breaches and personal information stolen online.

This year, experts say the result of those problems are often seen in fraudulent tax returns.

Accountant Samantha Howard with Stober's Tax Service said if you find out that someone has fraudulently filed your return, you have to do a paper return and file an Identity Theft Affidavit found on the IRS's website. And how often it all happens, she said, is quite surprising.

But the IRS said there has been a major decline in identity theft victims. In 2017, the IRS received 242,000 reports from taxpayers compared to 401,000 in 2016.

"We are using as many resources as we can to alert taxpayers of these scams and schemes to ask them, for all of us, to use some common sense," said Raphael Tulino with the IRS.

Tulino said two common scams to get personal information happen through phishing emails and phone calls.

"The IRS, if it needs to contact a taxpayer, it's a letter in the mail, not a random threatening phone call nor an out-of-the-blue email," he said.

While there's no way to completely safeguard yourself from scammers, Howard said to always protect your personal information and even be wary of sites claiming to be secure.

"I don't suggest you put your social security number online for anything," she said.

