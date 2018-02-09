Jeffersonville church hosts prom night for 150 guests with speci - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville church hosts prom night for 150 guests with special needs

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

Robert Carter, 20, made his red carpet debut Friday for his special prom night.

The big dance took place at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville, where the red carpet was rolled out for prom night for people with special needs.

"It's a fun night to be out," said Carter, who was paired with his "buddy," Katlin Berg.

"He's really cool," Berg said. "We're gonna have fun dancing, because he really like to dance."

For 150 people with special needs of all ages, it was their "Night to Shine," put on through the help of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"It should be a really cool night," outreach pastor David Parkerson said. "Five-hundred-seventy-five churches are going to do the same thing and take probably over 80,000 people with special needs worldwide."

Greeted with claps, cheers, camera flashes and the royal treatment, Jolie Rabideau was excited to attend with her classmate, Joel.

"When I found out he was gonna be here tonight, I really wanted to be his buddy," Rabideau said.

For some, it was the prom night they never had. More than 300 volunteers helped them feel like prom kings and prom queens.

